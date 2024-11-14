Doctors: Herbal Medicines Beneficial But Can't Remove Cysts

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Some social users and herbal sellers claim that using herbal teas can remove uterine and ovarian cysts.

However, doctors say while medicinal are beneficial for treating some diseases, they cannot eliminate cysts.

Health specialists say cysts are sacs filled with liquid, air, or semi-solid material that form within various tissues of the body. These structures can form in any part of the body, including the ovaries. Many cysts are painless and may resolve on their own, but others may require and surgery.







Posts on social media:

A Facebook page titled“General Information,” an article titled“Ginger's Benefits from a Herbal Medicine Perspective” claims that ginger is effective in treating uterine and ovarian cysts.

Meanwhile, on the page“Pharmacy in the Kitchen, Women's Care,” an article titled“Most Effective Medicinal Plants for Treating Ovarian Cysts” lists fennel, fenugreek, and the fruit of the chaste tree as effective for cysts.

The source writes:“Fenugreek seeds are considered one of the most important food and natural medicine sources in the world, and results have shown that they are one of the best natural remedies available for reducing the size and number of cysts, even completely eliminating them.”

On the Facebook page“Public Medical Laboratory Information,” an article titled“Onion Skin and Its Magical Properties” has been published, which claims:“To treat uterine cysts, ovarian cysts, breast cysts, and irregular periods: Boil one large onion with its skin in two cups of water for 10 minutes and drink the water. After three months of this treatment, the cysts will disappear.”

Some social media users have also posted videos claiming that certain plants, such as lily, fenugreek, and others, are effective in eliminating cysts, especially in the uterus and ovaries.

Some herbal medicine sellers and a herbal specialist also claim that medicinal plants are effective in treating cysts.

Mohammad Rafiq Kazemi, a specialist in herbal medicine, told Pajhwok Afghan News that using some herbal remedies with honey could eliminate uterine and ovarian cysts.

He says herbal teas made from pomegranate peel, saffron, chamomile, and walnuts are effective in eliminating uterine and ovarian cysts.

He also suggests that massaging the navel, soles of the feet, and the crown of the head with black cumin oil for one month is effective in treating cysts.

He claims that he has treated many women with cysts in their uterus and ovaries. He added,“Even people who came to us with large cysts, which required surgery, were treated with remedies like onion tea... and they were cured.”

meanwhile Hakim Mohammadullah Sadat Chakari, the owner of the herbal medicine shop“Hakim Chakari” on Maiwand street of Kabul, said,“”For eliminating cysts, especially ovarian and uterine cysts, herbal teas made from ingredients like mustard seed, fennel, cumin, ginger, cinnamon, purslane, and borage, along with honey, are effective, InshaAllah.”

Fact-Checking:

Some Cyst Patients:“We tried herbal medicine for treatment, but it didn't work” Nafeesa (a pseudonym), a resident of Macro Rayan area in Kabul, says:“I had a cyst in my uterus. When the doctor diagnosed it and said I needed surgery, I was scared of the surgery. My family took me to herbalists and I started treatment, but it didn't work, and my cyst kept growing larger to the point where it became dangerous. Eventually, I had to undergo surgery.”

When asked about herbal medicines she used, she said,“I don't remember all the names, but I was boiling fennel, fenugreek, five seeds, and ginger, and drinking it.”

Similarly, Mursal, a resident of Khair Khana area in Kabul, says:“Two years ago, I had an ovarian cyst, and I was always in pain. One of my friends advised me to brew ginger and cinnamon tea every night and drink it, but it didn't help. I went to a gynecologist, and the doctor gave me medicine, and I got better.”

Meanwhile, Madina, another resident of the city, says:“Two years ago, I had a cyst in my uterus. A neighbor told me to take Greek medicine. When I went to an herbalist, they gave me six kinds of Greek medicine. I took it on an empty stomach for three days, but it didn't work. I tried medicine from several herbalists, but nothing worked. Eventually, I had to have surgery and recovered.”

Doctors: Herbal plants do not eliminate cysts

Dr. Khadija Misbah, a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology in Kabul, says that lack of exercise, improper diet, not eating vegetables, fruits, and drinking enough water daily can lead to the formation of cysts in the uterus and ovaries. She also notes that hormonal treatments for fertility can also cause cysts to form.

She explains that irregular periods, weight gain, hair growth on the face, arms, back, and chest are symptoms of this condition.

According to Misbah, if a cyst is diagnosed at an early stage, it can be treated with medication. However, if it becomes larger, surgical intervention may be necessary.

Regarding the claims made on social media about treating cysts with herbs or other methods, she says:“Using herbal teas to eliminate cysts is completely wrong. This is a hormonal issue, and herbal teas cannot stop it.”

She added,“Herbal medicines have their effectiveness; for example, fennel, ginger, and others are useful for bloating, but they cannot eliminate cysts.”

Also, Dr. Sonita Bahram, an obstetrics and gynecology specialist, said that obesity, stress, and a poor diet can lead to the formation of cysts.

She advised that if a patient notices any changes, they should consult a doctor immediately because if cysts are detected early, they can be treated with medication. However, if they grow larger, surgery may be necessary.

She also added that while herbal medicines are effective in some cases, they cannot eliminate cysts. She stressed,“In my experience in obstetrics and gynecology, none of my patients have fully recovered using herbal medicines, and even in many cases, cysts did not disappear with herbal treatment and required surgery.”

She believes that regular exercise, consuming fruits and vegetables, and reducing the intake of fatty foods are effective in preventing the formation of cysts.

Conclusion: Some social media users and herbal medicine sellers claim that using certain herbal teas can treat uterine and ovarian cysts. However, health specialists reject these claims, stating that herbal teas cannot eliminate cysts.

Verdict: While medicinal plants are beneficial for treating some diseases, they cannot eliminate cysts.

