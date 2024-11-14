5WPR Selected As Agency Of Record For Premium Non-Alcoholic Beer, BERO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces it has been selected as the agency of record for BERO, a premium new offering in the rapidly growing non-alcoholic beverage category.

BERO , co-founded by Tom Holland and CEO, John Herman, has chosen 5WPR to spearhead its earned strategy. Incorporating consumer and business media outreach, awards and speaking engagements, high-profile event invitations, and influencer partnerships, 5W acted as partner in BERO's launch earlier this month. Looking ahead, the agency will continue to build meaningful awareness for the brand and support its leadership in the non-alcoholic space.

"It was a hard-kept secret to work on the launch of BERO with our wonderful client partners these past few months and we're so thrilled to have played a role in introducing this incredible new product," said Leigh Ann Ambrosi, 5WPR Managing Partner and Executive Vice President, CPG and Lifestyle. "As a brand bringing a fresh perspective to the booming non-alcoholic category, we look forward to continuing our efforts in amplifying BERO's visibility and together, bring new life to this space for Dry January and beyond."

"The 5W team brings impressive

expertise in beverage and CPG , and we're thrilled to work with their collaborative team as we bring BERO to consumers," shared Jackie Widmann, VP of Marketing at BERO.

The non-alcoholic sector is the fastest-growing beverage category in the U.S., expanding an estimated 10% in 2024 alone. This record-breaking growth is driven by shifting consumer preferences toward healthier and more mindful drinking habits. Industry insights reveal that the category is outpacing traditional beverage segments, offering dynamic opportunities for brands to establish lasting connections with a more health-conscious audience.

About BERO

Born in London, crafted in America, and enjoyed worldwide, BERO is the most premium non-alcoholic beer on the market and is co-created by Tom Holland and John Herman for those who never settle. With supreme ingredients and remarkable taste, our beer makes sure nothing gets in the way of savoring every moment. Because you're already chasing a life enriched – we're simply here to make it exceptional. Expect Nothing Less.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment,

Food & Beverage , Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers .

