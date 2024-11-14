Interlinc Mortgage Introduces Seth Fritz To Lead Business Development Initiatives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterLinc Mortgage Services proudly appoints Seth Fritz as Business Development Manager, positioning the company for continued success and client-focused growth.

With over two decades of specialized experience in talent for the mortgage and sectors, Seth's expertise in strategic recruitment and team-building will be pivotal to InterLinc's ambitious growth and expansion goals.

Seth holds a BBA in Business Management with a minor in Economics and has previously led successful recruitment initiatives for major names like Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, MetLife Home Loans, and Countrywide. Recognized for his hands-on approach to developing robust talent pipelines, Seth joins InterLinc with a deep commitment to the company's people-first culture. "InterLinc's leadership is unique in that they genuinely prioritize the well-being and success of their teams," Seth shared. "I'm thrilled to join a company that sees people as its greatest asset."

Throughout his career, Seth has excelled in building high-performing teams from the ground up, especially in new markets where he has successfully established corporate presences. His strategic focus and commitment to cultivating resilient teams have made him a key figure in driving growth and innovation.

Senior Vice President James Durham expressed his excitement, noting, "Mr. Fritz brings experience and integrity to the growth team here at InterLinc. I look forward to working alongside Seth to ensure we're delivering on the promises we make and changing lives for the better."

CEO Gene Thompson highlighted the importance of Seth's approach, adding, "Seth is an industry veteran with a history of building relationships based on trust and transparency-qualities essential to finding and nurturing the right talent to grow InterLinc into the future."

With Seth's proven track record in building high-performing teams, especially in new markets, InterLinc Mortgage Services is well-positioned for continued success. As Seth joins the team, InterLinc is poised to reach new heights, furthering its mission of growth through exceptional talent and innovation.

About InterLinc Mortgage:

InterLinc Mortgage, a leading privately-owned mortgage company, is committed to providing exceptional service and fostering a culture of success for its team and clients. With intentional leadership, cutting-edge technology, and a focus on quality over quantity, InterLinc Mortgage continues to thrive in a dynamic market.

