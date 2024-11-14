CBI Court Sends Bihar FCI Manager To Jail In Bribe Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna/New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) A Food Corporation of India (FCI) manager was on Friday sentenced by a Special CBI Court in Patna to two-and-a-half years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI), along with a fine of Rs 30,000, in a bribe case dating back to 2010.

Special CBI Judge-I, Patna, sentenced Nagendra Prasad Singh, then manager (general) of Food Corporation of India, Muzaffarpur, to two-and-a-half years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI).

The CBI registered the case on March 19, 2010, against the convict on a complaint received by the agency.

It was alleged in the complaint that the FCI manager had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant, from Daudnagar in Aurangabad district, for passing bills.

The federal agency laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

After the completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was filed by the CBI on September 28, 2010, against the accused, a statement said.

The court, after trial, found the accused guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

Earlier in a separate case in Gujarat, a Special CBI court in Ahmedabad sentenced an ONGC official to three years' Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) along with fine a of Rs 25 lakh for possession of disproportionate assets.

Kishanram Hiralal Sonkar, the then Manager, of F&A, ONGC, Ankleshwar Asset, was accused by the CBI of amassing disproportionate assets during his four-year tenure in the office from 2002 to 2006.

The CBI had registered the corruption case on June 29, 2006, against Sonkar, said a statement.

The probe agency alleged in its FIR that while working as Manager, F&A, ONGC, Ankleshwar Asset, Ankleshwa, Sonkar accumulated assets to the tune of Rs 14.11 lakh between 2002 and 2006.

The investigating agency alleged that during his service, between October 1, 2002, and June 21, 2006, the assets amassed by him were 84 per cent more than his known source of income, raising doubts about corrupt practices.