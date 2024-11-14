Digital Magazine Group Extends Media Production Contracts Through 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Magazine Group is a full-service pre-press catalog and magazine review company.

DigMag Group Chosen for Continued Magazine & Catalog Production Services

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Magazine Group, a full-service pre-press catalog and magazine production company , has announced that it will continue providing top-tier design, proofing, and image management services through 2025 for four prominent organizations. Known for its commitment to high-quality print presentation, the DigMag team ensures excellence in every publication.Contracts include partnerships with the following clients –Level Par Media – A full-service marketing agency specializing in promoting private and public golf facilities.GSGA Foundation – Dedicated to providing educational opportunities in turfgrass and agronomy for students at the University of Georgia.Pile Buck International – A leading resource and news outlet for the deep foundation and marine construction industries.IDrive – Provides a full complement of automotive, digital and mobile marketing services for all types of dealers and large dealer groups.Monthly, Digital Magazine Group will offer pre-flighting services that include meticulous color-correction, copy review, and resolution adjustment, alongside creative design work. This ensures that all materials align seamlessly with each client's marketing goals and reflect the highest standards in print media."At Digital Magazine Group, we understand the critical role of intuitive media design and strategic format to enhance viewership and driving reader engagement," said Rick Kaise, President at DigMag Group. "Our team's expertise in structuring content for optimal sales conversion adds value to every catalog and magazine we produce."Digital Magazine Group continues to bring innovation and quality to the publishing industry, setting a standard for impactful print media.

Rick Kaiser

Digital Magazine Group

+1 770-992-5078

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.