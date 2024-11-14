Cosan’S Q3 Profit Drops 57% As Debt Surges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cosan, a prominent Brazilian conglomerate, faced headwinds in the third quarter of 2024. The company's net fell to R$293 million ($51.4 million), marking a 57% decrease from the previous year.



This decline reflects the complex economic landscape Cosan navigates. Despite the profit drop, Cosan 's revenue grew by 13% to R$11.646 billion ($2.04 billion).



This growth showcases the company's ability to generate sales in a challenging environment. The revenue increase stems from strong performances across Cosan's diverse portfolio.



The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) reached R$4.021 billion ($705.4 million). This figure represents a 12% decrease compared to the same period in 2023.



The EBITDA decline aligns with the overall profit reduction. Cosan's management attributed the profit decrease to two main factors.







First, lower contributions from equity-accounted investments, particularly from Compass and Moove subsidiaries. Second, a high comparison base from 2023, which included significant dividends from Vale S.A.

Cosan's Financial Position and Strategic Moves

The company 's net debt rose to R$21.709 billion ($3.81 billion), a substantial 184% increase year-over-year. This debt surge reflects Cosan's strategic investments and market conditions.



The leverage ratio climbed to 2.9 times, up from 1.7 times in September 2023. Cosan's board approved a share buyback program for up to 115 million shares.



This move, representing about 10% of outstanding shares, aims to boost shareholder value. The program will run for 18 months, demonstrating management's confidence in the company's prospects.



The conglomerate's subsidiaries showed mixed results. Rumo, Compass, and Moove reported positive outcomes, aligning with market expectations.



However, Raízen faced challenges due to seasonal factors in the harvest cycle. Cosan's management remains focused on capital allocation and portfolio management.



They acknowledge the high interest rates in Brazil and currency volatility as ongoing challenges. Despite these hurdles, the company continues to execute its strategic operations and projects.



The company's performance reflects broader economic trends in Brazil. High interest rates and currency fluctuations impact many sectors. Cosan's diverse portfolio helps mitigate some risks, but market conditions still pose challenges.

MENAFN14112024007421016031ID1108885692