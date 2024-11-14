Ultrapar’S Q3 Profit Falls 21.6% Despite Revenue Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ultrapar, a prominent Brazilian conglomerate, faced headwinds in the third quarter of 2024. The company reported a net of R$698 million ($122.5 million), marking a 21.6% decrease from the previous year.



This decline reflects the complex economic landscape that businesses navigate in Brazil's free economy. Despite the profit dip, Ultrapar's net revenue grew by 8.8% to R$35.3 billion ($6.19 billion).



This growth stemmed from increased sales in its Ipiranga and Ultragaz subsidiaries. The revenue boost demonstrates the company's ability to adapt to changing market conditions and consumer demands.



The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) fell by 23.2% to R$1.537 billion ($269.6 million). This decrease primarily resulted from lower performance in the Ipiranga segment.



However, Ultrapar managed to partially offset this decline through cost-cutting measures and operational efficiencies. Ultrapar's financial expenses showed improvement, decreasing to R$108 million ($18.9 million).







This reduction of R$192 million ($33.7 million) compared to the previous year can be attributed to lower interest rates and positive market-to-market results.

Ultrapar's Financial Management and Strategic Initiatives

The company's strategic financial management helped mitigate some of the challenges faced during the quarter. The conglomerate's net debt stood at R$7.9 billion ($1.39 billion) at the end of September 2024.



This figure represents an increase from R$7.1 billion ($1.25 billion) in the same period of 2023. The rise in debt levels reflects the company's ongoing investments and dividend payments, balanced against its cash flow generation.



Ultrapar maintained a stable debt profile, with an average maturity of 3.3 years for its gross debt. This stability provides the company with financial flexibility to navigate future market uncertainties.



The leverage ratio, measured by net debt to adjusted EBITDA, stood at 1.3 times, slightly lower than the 1.4 times recorded in September 2023.



The company undertook several strategic initiatives during the quarter. Ultragaz, a subsidiary, issued R$700 million ($122.8 million) in debt, strengthening its financial position.



Ultrapar also received the final installment of R$222 million ($38.9 million) from the sale of Extrafarma, completing a significant divestment.



In a move to expand its portfolio, Ultrapar announced its intention to exercise preferential rights in subscribing to new shares of Hidrovias.



The company also finalized the acquisition of a 51.7% stake in Witzler through its Ultragaz subsidiary, further diversifying its business interests.



Ultracargo, another Ultrapar subsidiary, secured new financing from Banco do Nordeste (BNB ). This move aligns with the company's strategy to optimize its capital structure and support growth initiatives in Brazil's northeastern region.

MENAFN14112024007421016031ID1108885268