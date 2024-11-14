Impressive Return To Senders Seals Rowdat Rashid Cup Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: In a thrilling finish to the Rowdat Rashid Cup, Return To Senders (Sir Prancealot) got up in the shadow of the post to land the spoils in the colours of Nasser Saeed M S Al Eida at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.
The Gassim Ghazali-trained seven-year-old quickened up smartly inside the final strides under Marco Casamento and got up to win with a nose to spare ahead of Secret Victory (Dubawi).
Keel Bay, Roma, Jadal, Blazing Sunset, Washeek and Mutamarrid also notched up victories in a seven-race meeting.
Another four races are scheduled at Al Uqda Racecourse today with the day culminating with the feature for Umm Bab Cup (Div 1).
3rd Al Rayyan Race meeting - Rowdat Rashid Cup (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)
Rowdat Rashid Cup - Thoroughbred Handicap 85-105 (Class 2)
Return To Senders, Gassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento
Thoroughbred (Fillies & Mares) (Class 2)
Keel Bay, Mohammed Ghazali, Faleh Bughanaim
Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 65-90 (Fillies & Mares) (Class 3)
Roma, Hamad Al-Jehani, Tomas Lukasek
Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 50-70 (Class 5)
Jadal, Ahmed Kobeissi, Ivan Rossi
Thoroughbred Handicap 55-75 (Class 5)
Blazing Sunset, Rashid Al Jehani, Tomas Lukasek
Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (Class 6)
Washeek, Hamad Al Jehani, Saleh Faraj Al-Otaibi*
Local Thoroughbred Handicap 40-60 (Class 4)
Mutamarrid, Jihad El Ahmad, Tomas Lukasek
MENAFN14112024000063011010ID1108884977
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.