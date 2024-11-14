Impressive Return To Senders Seals Rowdat Rashid Cup Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a thrilling finish to the Rowdat Rashid Cup, Return To Senders (Sir Prancealot) got up in the shadow of the post to land the spoils in the colours of Nasser Saeed M S Al Eida at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

The Gassim Ghazali-trained seven-year-old quickened up smartly inside the final strides under Marco Casamento and got up to win with a nose to spare ahead of Secret Victory (Dubawi).

Keel Bay, Roma, Jadal, Blazing Sunset, Washeek and Mutamarrid also notched up victories in a seven-race meeting.

Another four races are scheduled at Al Uqda Racecourse today with the day culminating with the feature for Umm Bab Cup (Div 1).

3rd Al Rayyan Race meeting - Rowdat Rashid Cup (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Rowdat Rashid Cup - Thoroughbred Handicap 85-105 (Class 2)

Return To Senders, Gassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Thoroughbred (Fillies & Mares) (Class 2)

Keel Bay, Mohammed Ghazali, Faleh Bughanaim

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 65-90 (Fillies & Mares) (Class 3)

Roma, Hamad Al-Jehani, Tomas Lukasek

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 50-70 (Class 5)

Jadal, Ahmed Kobeissi, Ivan Rossi

Thoroughbred Handicap 55-75 (Class 5)

Blazing Sunset, Rashid Al Jehani, Tomas Lukasek

Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (Class 6)

Washeek, Hamad Al Jehani, Saleh Faraj Al-Otaibi*

Local Thoroughbred Handicap 40-60 (Class 4)

Mutamarrid, Jihad El Ahmad, Tomas Lukasek