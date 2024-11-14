Biden plans to meet China’s Xi in Peru this week

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru, according to the White House on Wednesday.



"This will be the third in-person meeting between the two leaders since took office, and their final meeting as president," Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan shared during a press briefing.



Sullivan emphasized that throughout his presidency, Biden and his team have worked to "effectively and responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC," referring to the People's Republic of China.



He further noted that Biden's approach to China has focused on reinforcing American strengths, such as expanding the middle class and ensuring the nation maintains its industrial capacity and leadership in areas like semiconductors and artificial intelligence.



"He has strengthened our alliances around the world and especially in the Indo-Pacific. He has boosted American deterrence, and he's ensured that America remains the partner of choice for countries both in the region and across the world," he stated.

