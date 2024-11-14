(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 14 (KUNA)

1959 -- State of Kuwait hosted a for Arab chambers of commerce.

1968 -- A number of bomb blasts took place in several Kuwaiti areas during a three-day visit by the Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

1970 -- State of Kuwait imposed additional five percent income tax on some corporations.

1979 -- Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad signed a decree regulating non-Kuwaitis' ownership of properties, including missions.

1979 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree establishing the fourth governorate, named Al-Jahraa.

1982 -- Rajab Al-Refaei, the first Kuwaiti Ambassador to Tunisia in 1962, passed away.

1987 -- State of Kuwait re-established diplomatic relations with Egypt.

2005 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish Al-Soor Fuel Marketing Company with a capital of 30 million Kuwaiti Dinars (KD).

2005 -- Switzerland-based International Hospital Federation elected Dr. Ibrahim Al Al-Abdulhadi, Kuwait's Ministry of Health's Assistant Undersecretary for Health Insurance, as president for a four-year term.

2005 -- General Assembly of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) elected KUNA as chair for 2006-07.

2005 -- Kuwait parliament approved a bill cancelling interests on retirees as of June 26, 2005.

2008 -- Jassem Al-Asfour, a Nokhitha (traditional sea captain), passed away at age 89. He was known for voyages to India and North Africa between 1944 and 1950. After retirement, he established his own business.

2010 -- Kuwaiti woman champion Jina Al-Failakawi won Malaysia's wakeboard tournament. Bader Al-Juhayyem won second place in the open competition.

2013 -- The Ministry of Defense mourned martyr Lieutenant Colonel Abdulaziz Al-Ghannam who has died during training in London. Britain.

2016 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) lent Djibouti KD 23 million (around USD 75 million) to fund construction of a key road named after the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah (Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Road).

2023 -- Kuwait parliament approved a bill to raise the minimum pension wage. (end)