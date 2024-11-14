Viu offers Careem Plus subscription as value-add to premium users

(MENAFN- VFS Global) Viu, PCCW’s leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service operating in 16 markets, today announced the additional benefit of a complimentary Careem Plus subscription for new Viu Premium subscribers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).



From November 2024, those who sign up for a 12-month Viu Premium plan for AED240 will receive a 12-month Careem Plus subscription valued at AED228 for free. The collaboration combines access to Viu’s extensive content – ranging from Turkish to Korean and Arabic series – with Careem’s ride-hailing, food and grocery delivery, payments, home cleaning and laundry services, providing a seamless and convenient package ideal for users looking to elevate their lifestyle online and offline.



Samer Majzoub, General Manager of Viu MENA, commented, “At Viu, we are committed to engaging our audience by delivering exceptional entertainment experiences. By joining forces with Careem, we are enriching customer enjoyment through our expanding partnership ecosystem, enabling our viewers to easily get food delivered or hail a ride while enjoying their favourite shows. With user needs as our focus, we remain dedicated to evolving to stay relevant to our community.”



Jaskaran Singh, VP of Product at Careem, added, “Collaborating with Viu allows us to bring our subscription programme to a broader audience, simplifying their lives with greater ease and value. Careem Plus members benefit from free delivery and member-only discounts. Together with Viu’s premium entertainment, we are providing a comprehensive offering that enhances both leisure and lifestyle for users in the UAE and KSA.”



Within 24 to 48 hours of signing up for Viu Premium, new subscribers will receive a voucher code on the Viu app, which they can enter in the “Offers” section of the Careem app to easily redeem a Careem Plus membership. The offer is valid for one year across the UAE and KSA.





