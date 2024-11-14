South Africa Inches Towards G20 Presidency

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





PRETORIA, Nov 14 (NNN-SANEWS) - The countdown to South Africa assuming the Presidency of the G20 from Dec 1, 2024 to Nov 30, 2025 under the theme:“Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability” has begun.

“The Leaders Summit will be held in Johannesburg, Gauteng and the IMC [Inter-Ministerial Committee] is working with other provinces to host Ministerial and Working Groups meetings. We will launch the South Africa G20 programme on the 1st of December 2024,” Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said at a post-Cabinet briefing on Wednesday.

This as the country will participate in the upcoming G20 Summit on Nov 18-19, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with the 19 member countries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously said in his weekly newsletter that when South Africa takes over the G20 Presidency later this year, it will focus on the priorities of Africa and the Global South.

South Africa will assume the G20 Presidency from December 2024, approximately five years before the deadline of the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The President said that as a signatory to the Pact for the Future, the country aims to push for a people-driven, sustainable development.

“When South Africa assumes the Presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) later this year, we will prioritise the needs and aspirations of our continent and the Global South. As a signatory to the Pact for the Future, we want people-driven, sustainable development to become a reality,” the President said at that time.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has welcomed the filing of South Africa's memorial to the ICJ, which shows how the government of Israel violated the Genocide Convention by promoting the destruction of Palestinians living in Gaza.

The memorial of more 1300 pages – supported by exhibits and annexures – contains evidence of Israel's genocidal acts, and its failure to prevent incitement to genocide.

“The filing of the memorial takes place at a time when Israel is intensifying the killing of civilians in Gaza and is intent on following a similar path of destruction in Lebanon.



“The memorial is a reminder to the global community of the atrocities perpetuated against the people of Palestine and the need for solidarity to stop the catastrophe.



“The filing also comes in the footsteps of the United Nations resolution condemning the actions of the Israeli government against the people of Palestine,” Cabinet said. - NNN- SA NEWS