UN Council Condemns Attacks On Peacekeepers In Lebanon

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 14 (NNN-AGENCIES) - The UN Security Council (UNSC) condemned recent attacks on the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL), calling on all parties to respect the safety of members of that force.

In a statement, the Council condemned the attacks on Oct 29, Nov 7 and Nov 8, which wounded several Blue Helmets. They did not name who they believed to be responsible.

“They urged all parties to take all measures to respect the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises,” the Council said.

On Oct 29, a rocket“likely” fired by Hezbollah or its allies hit the UNIFIL headquarters in southern Lebanon, the UN peacekeeping force said. Austria said eight of its soldiers were hurt.

On Nov 7, five peacekeepers were wounded, and the following day, UNIFIL accused the Israeli army of damaging one of its positions in southern Lebanon in a“deliberate and direct” action.

The Security Council“recalled that peacekeepers must never be the target of an attack” and offered its“full support” to UNIFIL.

The Council members also“expressed their deep concern for civilian casualties and sufferings” in the conflict in general, as well as“the destruction of civilian infrastructure” and“damage to cultural heritage sites in Lebanon.”

It specifically expressed worry about the“endangerment of the UNESCO world heritage sites in Baalbek and Tyre, and the rising number of internally displaced people.” - NNN-AGENCIES