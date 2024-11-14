India's Nifty 50 May Open Marginally Higher Cipla In Focus

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty 50 is set to open marginally higher on Thursday after sinking into correction territory in the previous session, while in-line U.S. inflation data boosted expectations of a Reserve rate cut in December.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 23,622 as of 08:18 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open slightly above Wednesday's close of 23,559.05.

The Nifty and BSE Sensex logged the biggest single-day drop in nearly six weeks, losing about 1.3% each, as rising domestic inflation dampened hopes of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the near-term and added to worries over dull corporate earnings and $15 billion foreign outflows in the last 33 sessions.

The Nifty closed 10.34% below the record high it hit on Sept. 27, confirming a technical correction, with the Sensex also flirting with the correction territory.

The broader small- and mid-caps also ended their last session more than 10% below the record highs they hit on Sept. 6 and Sept. 24, respectively.

There might be a small bounce after the drop in the last two sessions, but it's unlikely to change the overall trajectory as uncertainty and indecisiveness among traders prevail, said two traders.

Weak China markets dragged broader Asian shares lower on the day as investors remained unimpressed by Beijing's latest stimulus measures to support economy.

Wall Street equities closed slightly higher overnight as the October inflation data showed consumer prices rising in line with expectations, likely keeping the Fed on track for a December rate cut. [MKTS/GLOB]