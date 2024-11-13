Kuwait Club Beats Sharjah In Asian Tourney

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Kuwait club on Wednesday beat Sharjah of the UAE 29-30 in the 27th Asian handball clubs tournament. The involves nine teams. The first group comprises the Qatari Al-Rayyan, Kuwait Club, Sharjah, Al-Shabab of Bahrain. The second one groups Al-Dehail of Qatar, Al-Khaleej of Saudi Arabia, Kazma of Kuwait, Ahli Sadab of Oman and Mass Kerman of Iran. (end) ss

