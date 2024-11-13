Poll: 75% Of Ukrainians Support Ukraine's Joining EU, NATO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The level of support for Ukraine's accession to the EU and has decreased compared to February 2023.

This is according to a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group , Ukrinform reports.

When asked which international economic union Ukraine should choose for itself, 75% of respondents answered in September of this year that it should be the EU. Only 2% spoke in favor of cooperation with the Union of the Russian Federation, Belarus and Kazakhstan, and more than 20% of respondents said this should be "another" union.

Compared to previous surveys, it becomes clear that since February 2023, the share of responses in favor of Ukraine joining the EU has decreased by 10 percentage points. At the time, 85% of respondents were in favor of the country's accession to the EU.

The level of support for Ukraine's accession to NATO also decreased. In February 2023, 82% would vote for Ukraine's joining NATO.

At the same time, during the survey taken in September 2024, some 75% voted "for" Ukraine joining NATO, and 7% voted against this. Some 16% said that they would not vote at all or did not answer.

During the survey, the largest number of respondents - 34% - answered that it would take three to five years for Ukraine to join the EU.

The survey was conducted by the Rating Sociological Group throughout Ukraine (except the occupied territories) from September 27 to October 1, 2024.

A total of 2,000 residents of Ukraine aged 18 and older were interviewed. The sample does not include Ukrainians who are not currently in Ukraine.