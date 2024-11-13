J&K Sees 70% Drop In Terror Activities: GOI

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said the Union territory registered a considerable drop in civilian killings over the past five years, but the figure stands higher this year in comparison to last year. Besides, a steep decline in the number of terrorists killed in various operations and encounters with security forces during the given period has also been recorded, sending alarm bells ringing in government circles.

The information was provided at a time when Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing a marked escalation in terror attacks and counter-terrorism operations, especially after the assembly elections – the first in a decade – in September and October.

The ministry said that as many as 50 civilians were killed in 2019 in the Union territory. While the figure came down to 14 by the first week of November this year, it is nearly three times more than what was recorded last year, when five civilians were killed by terrorists.

The Centre also said that 73 cases of attacks on civilians were reported in 2019 but these were reduced to 10 this year.

According to the Home Ministry, the number of terror-related incidents registered a sharp decline from 286 in 2019 to only 40 by the first week of November this year.

Likewise, 96 instances of terror attacks on security forces were reported in 2019. The figure rose to 111 a year later but subsequently declined from then onwards. A total of 111 cases were recorded in 2020, 95 in 2021, 65 in 2022, 15 in 2023 and five this year.

On the killings of security personnel, the ministry's data said 77 cases were reported in 2019, which was reduced to 58 in 2020, 29 in 2021, 26 in 2022, 11 in 2023 and seven in 2024.

The ministry also provided data on the number of terrorists killed in the region in various operations and encounters.

“In 2019 as many as 142 terrorists were killed but this year the number is around 44. This a cause of worry as it means that despite various efforts we are not able to eliminate them,” a senior officer said, seeking anonymity.

The ministry said that the number of grenade attacks decreased from 49 in 2019 to one this year. Similarly, the number of infiltration bids by terrorists was reduced from 141 to three during these five years.

Home ministry officials said the safety of civilians has been a key focus area of the Narendra Modi government. As part of“Vision @ 2047” (the Centre's Viksit Bharat plan to make India a developed nation by 2047), the ministry said it seeks to develop a safe, harmonious and prosperous India with safe borders, and that this could be achieved through strong internal security, cyberspace, transparent criminal justice system and prosperous borders.

In Jammu & Kashmir, the government intends to eliminate terrorist support and terror financing networks, besides taking legal action against“anti-India elements”, the officials said.

