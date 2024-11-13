(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BVI Governor assents immigration and passport legislation

TORTOLA, BVI – Governor Daniel Pruce has assented the BVI Immigration and Passport (Amendment) Act 2024, which provides pathways to Residence Status for children, including those born in the Virgin Islands to non-belonger parents.

The Act was assented to on Friday, November 1 and also addresses issues including the length of time required to qualify for Residence and Belonger Status, the establishment of clear guidelines for awarding status, and the creation of a defined process for determining immigration quotas.

Premier and minister of finance Dr Natalio Wheatley said the amended Act marks a significant step forward in ensuring greater transparency and accountability in the immigration process.

The premier said:

“The Act addresses key recommendations from the Commission of Inquiry and sets clear guidelines for granting residence and Belonger Status. These amendments will allow us to better manage the growth and development of our territory while safeguarding the interests of our people.”

The Act also outlines the responsibilities of various government entities to gather and analyse data on population trends, labor market conditions, and housing availability, all aimed at supporting the sustainable development of the Territory.

Additionally, the board of immigration will be responsible for recommending annual immigration quotas to cabinet based on the territory's capacity and the needs of the population. These measures are part of the government's ongoing efforts to ensure that the immigration process is managed efficiently and in a manner that benefits all residents.

The government of the Virgin Islands continues to strive towards the creation of policies that improve the quality of life for Virgin Islanders, and ensure a sustainable future for the territory.

