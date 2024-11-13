Nubank’S Q3 Profit Soars 107% To $553 Million

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nubank, the Brazilian digital giant, has released its results for the third quarter of 2024. The company's performance showcases the growing power of digital banking in Latin America.



Nubank reported a net of $553 million, marking a 107% increase from the same period last year. The bank's customer base grew to 109.7 million users across Brazil , Mexico, and Colombia.



This expansion represents a 23% year-over-year increase. Nubank added 5.2 million new customers in the third quarter alone. The company's growth strategy focuses on both acquiring new users and increasing engagement with existing ones.



Nubank's revenue reached $2.9 billion, a 56% year-over-year increase when adjusted for currency fluctuations. This growth stems from the company's ability to monetize its expanding user base effectively.



The average revenue per active customer (ARPAC) rose to $11, with more mature customer segments generating up to $25 per user.







The company's efficiency ratio improved to 31.4%, demonstrating Nubank 's ability to scale operations while controlling costs. This metric decreased by 60 basis points compared to the previous quarter.

Nubank's Growth and Challenges

The cost to serve each customer remained below $1, highlighting the bank's lean operational model. Nubank's loan portfolio expanded by 97% year-over-year to $5.7 billion.



The credit card receivables portfolio grew by 33% to $15.2 billion. These figures indicate strong demand for Nubank's credit products. Total deposits increased by 60% to $28.3 billion, reflecting growing trust in the digital platform.



The company's international expansion continues to gain traction. Nubank now serves 8.9 million customers in Mexico and recently surpassed 2 million users in Colombia.



These markets represent significant growth opportunities for the digital bank. Nubank's success story aligns with the principles of financial freedom and personal responsibility.



The company's digital-first approach empowers users to manage their finances independently. This model contrasts with traditional banking systems that often impose bureaucratic barriers.



However, Nubank faces challenges as it grows. The company must balance rapid expansion with maintaining asset quality. The non-performing loan ratio for 15-90 days decreased slightly to 4.4%, while the 90+ days ratio increased to 7.2%.

