Xenon To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced that the Company will present at two upcoming investor conferences.



Stifel 2024 Healthcare on Monday, November 18, 2024 at 9:10 a.m. ET (webcast ) Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2024 on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 1:30 PM GMT / 8:30 am ET (webcast link )

Details about company presentations, webcasts, and other events can be found on the“Investors” section of Xenon's website. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event. The above-listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics. We are advancing an ion channel product portfolio to address areas of high unmet medical need, including epilepsy and depression. Azetukalner, a novel, highly potent, selective Kv7 potassium channel opener, represents the most advanced, clinically validated potassium channel modulator in late-stage clinical development for multiple indications. For more information, please visit .

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Chad Fugere

Vice President, Investor Relations

(857) 675-7275

...

For Media:

Colleen Alabiso

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

(617) 671-9238

...