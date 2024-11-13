Giving Back This November With St. Supéry Estate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Let's Give Back in November

RUTHERFORD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Each November St. Supéry focuses on ways to give back to the community and educate its audience, whether that be through education, social equity, mental or conservation, the winery looks to shine a spotlight on those in need and ways to help. In 2024, St. Supéry chose the following charities to partner with for its giving back campaign:10,000 Degrees, who provides scholarships for students from low-income backgrounds. 10,000 Degrees is the leading equity-focused scholarship provider and college success nonprofit in California. Giving code: 10000Hot Bread Kitchen, whose mission is to create economic opportunity for women and gender-expansive people, immigrants, and people of color through job skills training, food entrepreneurship programs, and an ecosystem of support in New York City. Giving code: HOTBREADSt. Supéry is expanding its annual Giving Tuesday initiative to giving back all month long in November! The winery will donate 35% of all sales of its Dollarhide Estate Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc, Dollarhide Estate Vineyard Muscat Canelli and Napa Valley Estate Rosé during November when a unique code associated with the selected charities is entered at check-out within the winery's website shop to signify your donation of choice and enable $20 ground shipping on mix or match twelve bottle cases. At checkout use code 10000 for your donation to go to 10,000 Degrees and use code HOTBREAD for your donation to go to Hot Bread Kitchen.To Learn MoreAbout 10,000 DegreesScholarships for Students from Low-Income Backgrounds10,000 Degrees® is the leading, equity-focused scholarship provider and college success nonprofit in California.10,000 Degrees® is unlocking student success at scale by giving more students equitable opportunities for a quality college education and career success. The most efficient and effective college success non-profit in the U.S.,10,000 Degrees brings a proven model, data-driven outcomes, and a seasoned leadership team to create educational opportunities for students from low-income backgrounds. 10,000 Degrees has worked with more than 60,000 students across 250 colleges over the past 43 years, helping to break the cycle of generational poverty and create a positive ripple effect in the lives of students and their communities for generations to come.About Hot Bread KitchenInvesting in Breadwinners. Transforming Lives.Hot Bread Kitchen's mission is to create economic opportunity for women and gender-expansive people, immigrants, and people of color through job skills training, food entrepreneurship programs, and an ecosystem of support in New York City.Since 2008, Hot Bread Kitchen has supported women and gender-expansive people, immigrants, and people of color in pursuit of economic opportunity, offering job skills and food entrepreneurship programs that leverage the vibrant potential of the food industry. We provide a holistic & continuous ecosystem of support to ensure our members are set up to succeed and thrive in their jobs and businesses.Hot Bread Kitchen provides a variety of tailored culinary skills and upskilling programs and works with over 200 Employer Partners to place members in quality jobs throughout New York City. Through their small business program, HBK Incubates, they support entrepreneurs as they Seed, Start and Scale their food businesses. Hot Bread Kitchen knows that each member has unique backgrounds and strengths and works to address their needs to best set them up for long-term economic mobility throughout their career journey.About St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & WinerySt. Supéry, a CHANEL owned winery, is one of the rare 100% estate-grown wineries and is Certified Napa Green Winery and Vineyard. It is located in the renowned Rutherford growing region in the heart of Napa Valley. The winery specializes in sauvignon blanc, cabernet sauvignon and red Bordeaux varietals.LEARN MORE

