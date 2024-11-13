NDPA Inks $700,000 Cooperation Deal With NGO
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Natural Disaster Preparedness Authority (NDPA) has inked an agreement worth nearly 700,000 US dollars with an NGO.
The agreement, with a total value of $697,049, was signed between Minister Mullah Nooruddin Torabi and Mission East chief Sohrab Kakar, NDPA wrote on its X handle.
Under the accord, the NGO would give cash assistance to 1,854 needy households in northeastern Badakhshan province and distribute $200 to each family for the purchase of fuel for the winter.
Earlier in the week, NDPA also signed a cooperation agreement worth 996,000 US dollars with the Aga Khan Development Network.
