NDPA Inks $700,000 Cooperation Deal With NGO

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Natural Disaster Preparedness Authority (NDPA) has inked an agreement worth nearly 700,000 US dollars with an NGO.

The agreement, with a total value of $697,049, was signed between Mullah Nooruddin Torabi and Mission East chief Sohrab Kakar, NDPA wrote on its X handle.

Under the accord, the NGO would give cash assistance to 1,854 needy households in northeastern Badakhshan province and distribute $200 to each family for the purchase of for the winter.

Earlier in the week, NDPA also signed a cooperation agreement worth 996,000 US dollars with the Aga Khan Development Network.

