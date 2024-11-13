Amir To Visit Turkiye Tomorrow
Date
11/13/2024 2:00:20 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will travel to Ankara tomorrow, Thursday, on an official working visit to the Republic of Turkiye.
During this visit, His Highness will co-chair the 10th session of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee with HE President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The 10th session will discuss prospects for enhancing the strategic partnership between the two fraternal countries, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.
Additionally, a series of agreements and memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed.
Accompanying His Highness the Amir is the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, along with an official delegation.
MENAFN13112024000063011010ID1108882707
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.