Amir To Visit Turkiye Tomorrow

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will to Ankara tomorrow, Thursday, on an official working visit to the Republic of Turkiye.

During this visit, will co-chair the 10th session of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee with HE President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The 10th session will discuss prospects for enhancing the strategic partnership between the two fraternal countries, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Additionally, a series of agreements and memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed.

Accompanying His Highness the Amir is the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, along with an official delegation.