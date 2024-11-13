The World Of SABYASACHI Set To Arrive At Bergdorf Goodman

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of SABYASACHI is set to debut at Bergdorf Goodman . This unique residency, running through February 3rd continues the brand's partnership with the iconic New York City retailer just in time for the holidays.

The limited-time shop will feature the complete range of SABYASACHI collections, including ready-to-wear, accessories, and jewelry. Throughout the shop's run, Bergdorf Goodman will be the only U.S. destination-outside of SABYASACHI's flagship store in New York City-where the full collection will be available.

The space has been meticulously designed to reflect the maximalist codes of the SABYASACHI brand, immersing customers in an ambiance filled with curated antiques, luxurious rugs, and ornate tapestries that transport them into a world of timeless Indian opulence. Each decorative piece has been selected to evoke the brand's commitment to heritage and artisanal craftsmanship, creating an experience that feels like stepping into an intimate, old-world salon.

"The world of Sabyasachi is immersive and distinct, offering a rare glimpse into the creative mind of a true original. We share a bond that is rooted in a passion for opulent sophistication and unparalleled craftsmanship," said Linda Fargo, Director of Women's Fashion and Store Presentation, Bergdorf Goodman. "We look forward to offering our customers the chance to experience the full breadth of Mr. Mukherjee's vision with this shop."

Inspired by diverse sources-from the bylanes of Benaras to family-run factories in Prato, the steppes of Mongolia to the storied mills of Scotland-the SABYASACHI Autumn/Winter 2024 collection celebrates the finest textiles from around the globe. With a foundation in classical menswear tailoring and artisanal embroideries, SABYASACHI reimagines ready-to-wear, merging haute couture techniques and luxurious materials with a modern sensibility. Each piece offers an heirloom quality, marrying the elegance of tradition with the ease of contemporary style.

"Bergdorf Goodman has been a key supporter and partner of our brand for many years. It is a privilege to now bring the entire world of Sabyasachi to a dedicated space encompassing clothing, accessories and jewelry. This presentation marks a special moment where the best of

India meets New York's finest emporium," said Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Founder, SABYASACHI.

Bergdorf Goodman is proud to have fostered a strong relationship with SABYASACHI since 2020. The opening of this temporary shop supports Neiman Marcus Group's growth strategy, Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences, bringing the world's most coveted brands to the integrated luxury retailer's beloved customers to make their lives extraordinary. In celebration of the shop opening, the founder visited Bergdorf Goodman this week for a private customer experience.

ABOUT SABYASACHI

SABYASACHI is India's leading luxury house rooted in heritage, quality and craftsmanship. A brand that revels in India's legacy but with a unique perspective, capturing what was and what is, with a single-minded vision to create modern heirlooms. A market pioneer, SABYASACHI is the first Indian designer and brand to collaborate with Estée Lauder, Christian Louboutin, Pottery Barn, H&M and Starbucks. SABYASACHI has maintained a partnership with Bergdorf Goodman in New York since 2020 and debuted at Saks Beverly Hills in 2024. Patrons of the brand include celebrities, intellectuals and achievers from across the world. With flagship stores in major cities across India and the first international flagship was launched in New York in 2022. SABYASACHI is creating a unique global dialogue that brings together slow authentic luxury and the finest of Indian crafts.

ABOUT BERGDORF GOODMAN

A New York landmark since 1901, Bergdorf Goodman represents the global pinnacle of style, service and modern luxury. With its rich history of showcasing leading and emerging designers, the iconic store at 5th Avenue and 58th Street-the crossroads of fashion-is a singular destination for discerning customers around the world. BG expands on Bergdorf Goodman's heritage, showcasing coveted collections for men and women in an unparalleled online shopping experience. Bergdorf Goodman is part of Neiman Marcus Group.

