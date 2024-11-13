(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David Rothstein, CEO & Founder of NewsmaticsWASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Is press release writing dead? The answer is a resounding no!Now more than ever, companies need to control the narrative of their own stories. The words they write and distribute using a service like EIN Presswire is later referenced by AI-generated writing tools such as Chat GPT and Google Gemini when someone asks the bot to write about the same or similar topic. As time goes on and these bots have more quality content to base their writing off of, the more reliable AI will become.Therefore, the more content a company, organization, brand, product, or service writes and publishes about themselves now, the less time and manpower it will take in the future because AI might be able to precisely draft their messaging.“This was the key takeaway from the Mid-Atlantic Marcom Summit ,” said David Rothstein , CEO & Founder of Newsmatics, which is the parent company of EIN Presswire and served as a gold level and media sponsor of the conference.“We are happy to hear confirmation from other industry professionals that press releases continue to serve a major role in sharing news. This validates our business model as a press release distribution service provider.”In fact, EIN Presswire embraces artificial intelligence. In March 2023, they launched an AI-powered press release generator , which is free to use. Individuals and companies are welcome to use this complimentary service to help them draft press releases and find new ways to say things they write about often. You can think of AI as your ghostwriter.Held in Arlington, Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit is the region's largest annual gathering of marketing, advertising, public relations, communications, and media professionals. As a company that emphasizes the importance of media transparency, Newsmatics enjoyed also hearing from Kathy Baird, the Chief Communications Officer for The Washington Post, about the fallout resulting from the newspaper not endorsing a presidential candidate in the latest election. Other speakers included representatives from Howard University, Nestle North America, Verizon Business Group, and The Wall Street Journal.“It was interesting to hear how a diverse group of companies approach marketing differently,” Rothstein added.“We hope that they all consider incorporating EIN Presswire distribution into their marketing strategies.”Last year, more than 150,000 releases were distributed using EIN Presswire, making it one of the leading press release distribution services globally. Its affordability offers businesses, individuals, and non-profits a cost-effective way to share their news and stories with a widespread audience.Each press release distributed using EIN Presswire reaches a potential audience of nearly 200 million readers with one click. Releases appear on more than 200,000 EIN Newswires, AP News, 115+ U.S. TV station websites (ABC, NBC, CBS, CW and FOX affiliates), Benzinga, Google News, Bloomberg Terminals, 3,900 Affinity Group Publishing publications, and much more. Unlike competitors, EIN Presswire combines a press release distribution service with media monitoring and RSS feeds that are used worldwide by journalists, professionals, and businesses. EIN Presswire also provides clients with contact details to targeted publications and links to easily push releases onto social media platforms. Each feature-rich press release includes up to 2,500 words, three links, three embedded images, and one embedded video, which helps boost SEO.To send a release, go to EINPresswire .ABOUT NEWSMATICSNewsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics' workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to newsmatics .ABOUT EIN PRESSWIREEIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire®, is where professional communicators and organizations turn when they need to get their news in front of the media, stakeholders, and the public. EIN Presswire is an operating division of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company.ABOUT MID-ATLANTIC MARCOM SUMMITThe Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit is the Washington, DC region's largest annual gathering of marketing, advertising, PR, communications, and media professionals. It brings together 500+ professionals from brands, associations, professional services firms, government, tech companies, and more to discuss industry trends, best practices, and challenges. This year, the event hosted the American Advertising Federation DC Chapter's ADWKDC, which featured a track of sessions for the advertising community.

