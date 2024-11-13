Thomas Farmer Assumes Position As Director Of Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the Industry

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) announces that Thomas L. has been selected as the organization's first Director of Operations, effective September 30, 2024, to help orchestrate the diverse business functions of the growing and active cybersecurity group.Farmer brings extensive security knowledge and leadership skills to his new responsibilities. He has more than 20 years' experience in national transportation security matters, including cybersecurity, and has served as a general manager at a federal government security agency.Faye Francy, Executive Director, Auto-ISAC, expressed confidence in Farmer saying,“Our organization is dynamic with many moving parts, and Tom brings a strong understanding of how organizations operate and thrive, along with a deep expertise in security. He will play a crucial role in our success by managing daily activities and overseeing essential functions, including membership and partnership, legal, contracting, supplier management, and finance.” In his new position, Farmer will report directly to Francy.Automakers formed the Auto-ISAC in 2015 to establish a global information-sharing community for vehicle cybersecurity. In the past decade the organization, now comprised of more than 80 members globally, has grown and expanded both its reach and scope of impact. Recently, the group launched its European Union Division and its comprehensive Automotive Cybersecurity Training (ACT) program. Work products include assessments of cybersecurity risk and threats to connected vehicles, Best Practices Guides, the Automotive Threat Matrix, Annual Automotive Threat Assessment, and monthly Community Calls. Auto-ISAC members are actively engaged in an Executive Committee, 14 issue-focused Work Groups, four Standing Committees, and two Affinity Groups.As Director of Operations, Farmer will ensure that Auto-ISAC's operations are coordinated, unified, and productive in supporting continuously the accomplishment of a diverse and multi-faceted mission. One key focus will be providing support to the Legal Work Group.According to Farmer,“I have been privileged to work with this team during much of this year and gain a true appreciation for the knowledge, capabilities, and dedication of the staff. In this new role, my focus is on people, policies, procedures, and productivity – to do all I can to optimize efficiency and effectiveness and deliver positive outcomes across the Auto-ISAC's mission-essential functions and extensive international scope.”Previously, Farmer founded Warning Track Consulting and, in that capacity, provided security consulting services to the ISAC for approximately 8 months.Farmer served 13 years at the Association of American Railroads (AAR) from 2010-2023. As Assistant Vice President of Security at AAR, he was responsible for assuring preparedness for a spectrum of threats, including cyber-attacks and terrorism. In that role, he fostered excellent relationships with the range of federal agencies responsible for security and defense.As Acting General Manager/Deputy General Manager of the Mass Transit Division at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) from 2006-2010, he advanced public/private initiatives to share information on threats to mass transit and passenger rail systems across the nation and risk mitigation priorities for prevention and response. Earlier in his tenure with TSA, he served for two years as legislative counsel.Since 2019, Farmer has been the elected Chair of TSA's Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee, the members of which are appointed by the agency's Administrator, and he will continue to chair this committee while at Auto-ISAC. He also serves in the All Hazards Consortium's Sensitive Information Sharing Environment that supports emergency preparedness and response – across critical infrastructure sectors and in government. Further, Tom led the Critical Infrastructure Cross-Sector Council as elected Chair during 2013-2018.Prior to those positions, Farmer served honorably and with distinction in the U.S. Air Force as a Judge Advocate and in the U.S. Army as a tactical intelligence officer.He earned a Master of Arts in National Security Affairs at the Institute of World Politics in Washington, DC. He was awarded a Juris Doctorate from St. John's University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Seton Hall University.# # #About Auto-ISACThe Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in 2015 to establish a global information-sharing community to address vehicle cybersecurity and operate as a central hub for sharing, tracking, and analyzing intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Auto-ISAC members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets, carriers, and suppliers. 