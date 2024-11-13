QatarEnergy wraps up ‘Tawteen Forum 2024’

(MENAFN) The Minister of State for Affairs, the Leader and CEO of QatarEnergy, H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, attended the “Tawteen Forum 2024”. The event, which wrapped up two days of sessions in Doha, featured a range of introductory and specialized sessions aimed at exploring business opportunities and fostering partnerships to enhance contributions to the local economy.



The event was conducted by QatarEnergy to support the expanding of ‘Tawteen’ program’s inclusivity and adaptability, as well as to improve the localization of facilities and industries in the energy division in the State of Qatar.



The forum sessions covered several topics related to the 'Tawteen' initiative, including the improved In-Country Value Program and various strategies aimed at helping local companies adapt to the industry's changing needs while boosting the nation's economic development.



The 'Tawteen Forum 2024' provided attendees with insights into initiatives aimed at strengthening micro and small enterprises and enhancing their competitiveness in the market.

