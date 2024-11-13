RITES wins SAFA Award for Best Presented Annual Report

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Gurugram, November 12, 2024: RITES Ltd., a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise, has been awarded the ‘Best Presented Annual Report 2023’ by the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).



The company won the ‘Certificate of Merit’ in the ‘Infrastructure and Construction’ category at the SAFA Best Presented Annual Report Awards, Integrated Reporting Awards & SAARC Anniversary Awards for Corporate Governance Disclosures Competition 2023 ceremony, held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on November 11, 2024.





RITES’ Vertical Head (Corporate Finance) Mr. Surendra Singh Kshatriya receives the Award at a ceremony in Colombo



The awards under various categories are conferred based on the evaluation by a SAFA committee for improvement in transparency, accountability & governance, of the published annual reports of businesses from South Asian Countries. This recognition underscores RITES' commitment to high-quality financial disclosures, stakeholder accountability, and strict compliance with accounting standards and statutory guidelines.







