Hungary inaugurates temporary office of World Aquatics in Budapest

(MENAFN) Hungary officially inaugurated the temporary office of World Aquatics on Monday, marking the initial phase of the organization's move from Lausanne to Budapest. This marks a significant step towards Hungary becoming the future global headquarters of World Aquatics, which is expected to be fully operational by 2027. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, emphasized that the temporary office marks the first stage of the relocation process, with the central headquarters to be established by next year.



Szijjarto outlined a clear timeline for the project, noting that by 2026, the entire global headquarters would be completed, with all swimming-related activities being managed from Budapest starting in 2027. He expressed confidence that Hungary would fulfill its commitments, ensuring the full operational headquarters would be based in the Hungarian capital.



The temporary office is strategically located near the Hungarian Parliament and the city center, underscoring Hungary's dedication to promoting sports and swimming. Szijjarto also highlighted the importance of this relocation for Hungary, positioning the country as a key player in the global sports arena.



Szijjarto further emphasized Hungary’s growing role as a host for international organizations, especially sports federations. The establishment of World Aquatics' headquarters in Budapest is expected to strengthen Hungary's position as a hub for global sporting events and organizations.

