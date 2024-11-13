Reports state ‘Trump vodka’ possibly to be sold in Russia

(MENAFN) A Russian software company, RAU IT, is seeking to capitalize on Donald Trump’s US presidential victory by launching a line of drinks, including vodka, beer, and even sports drinks, under the brand name "Trumpovka," according to RBK. The company has applied to Russia's intellectual property office, Rospatent, for a trademark that would cover various alcoholic beverages as well as non-alcoholic options.



The trademark application features a design for the vodka bottle, which would include a silhouette of Donald Trump holding an accordion. RAU IT, which currently serves clients like Rosatom, Lukoil, and Gazprom, explained that it is venturing into the drinks market to diversify its business. The company stated that it filed for the trademark in anticipation of alcohol brands capitalizing on Trump’s popularity following the US election, aiming to get ahead of competitors seeking to boost sales by associating with the high-profile news.



This move follows similar instances in the past, such as when ‘Putinka’ vodka was introduced after Vladimir Putin became Russia's president, a branding strategy that was highly successful. While there is no specific release date for Trumpovka, other Trump-related merchandise, including t-shirts with Trump’s image and Russian symbols, is already gaining popularity in Russia despite the strained relations between Moscow and Washington due to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

MENAFN13112024000045015687ID1108881365