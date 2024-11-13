European Commission calls on Apple to end geo-blocking

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the European Commission announced that national authorities within EU member states may take action against Apple if the tech giant does not address its potentially unlawful geo-blocking practices on its media services. These practices restrict content based on users' geographical locations, which could violate EU regulations.



The Commission's statement highlighted several services where it identified potentially prohibited practices, including the App Store, Apple Arcade, Music, iTunes Store, Books, and Podcasts. Apple allegedly limits users to country-specific interfaces and payment methods, and prevents app downloads from other EU countries, creating barriers for users within the EU to freely access and purchase content.



In response to these concerns, the Commission has requested that Apple propose commitments to address and resolve these issues. The 2018 geo-blocking regulation was introduced to promote better access to goods and services across the European Union and the European Economic Area, ensuring that consumers are not unfairly restricted based on their location.



Furthermore, last week, the Commission revealed it will assess Apple's compliance with the EU's Digital Markets Act concerning its operating system, iPadOS. This further scrutiny reflects the EU's ongoing efforts to regulate the practices of major tech companies within its jurisdiction.

MENAFN13112024000045015839ID1108881347