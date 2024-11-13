Russian drone strikes Ukrainian army automobile

(MENAFN) The Russian military’s Rubicon unit, established to innovate in drone warfare, has successfully targeted a Ukrainian armored vehicle in the Kursk region, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The strike, which appears to have taken place at night, was carried out using a reconnaissance drone, with a first-person view (FPV) weapon, although details on the exact location and drone model remain undisclosed.



The Rubicon center, launched by Russian Defense Andrey Belousov in August, focuses on integrating new drone technologies into the Russian military, drawing from field experiences in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The conflict has seen a significant rise in the use of inexpensive, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), leading to rapid advancements in drone warfare by both Russia and Ukraine.



Rubicon's role includes identifying and refining promising drone warfare techniques, and improving user-friendliness for drone operators, who often face challenges like disorientation during long flights. The unit is also focused on developing software for analyzing intelligence gathered by drones for efficient target acquisition.



Since its establishment, Rubicon crews have reportedly destroyed around 400 Ukrainian heavy weapons and targeted twice as many other military assets, the Ministry stated.

