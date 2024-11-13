N-Korea approves landmark agreement with Russia

(MENAFN) North Korea has officially ratified the landmark strategic partnership agreement with Russia, initially signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang in June, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday. The treaty was signed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday, following a similar action by President Putin, who approved the agreement on Saturday after both houses of Russia's parliament voted in favor.



The agreement, which takes effect upon the exchange of ratification documents, is titled the "Comprehensive Partnership Agreement between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea." It includes 23 articles, with key provisions aimed at mutual assistance in the event of foreign aggression. According to Article 4, if one country is attacked by another state or group of states and finds itself at war, the other party is obligated to provide military and other support in line with the UN Charter and domestic laws.



This ratification follows a visit by North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui to Moscow earlier this month, during which North Korea reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Ukraine and Western nations have accused North Korea of supplying artillery and missiles to Moscow, and reports have suggested that North Korean soldiers are in Russia for training. Moscow has neither confirmed nor denied these claims, while maintaining that its security cooperation with Pyongyang does not violate international law.

