Ukraine's FM, Meps Discuss Sanctions Against Russia's Shadow Fleet
11/13/2024 7:16:27 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and members of the European Parliament have discussed the ways of speeding up Ukraine's accession to the EU, bolstering its defense potential and strengthening sanctions against Russia, including its shadow fleet.
He announced this on X, Ukrinform reports.
"A fruitful meeting with European Parliament members. Thanked for their firm support. Discussed ways to speed up Ukraine's EU accession, strengthen our defense, ramp up sanctions against Russia and its shadow fleet. We expect that the next long-term EU budget will advance EU enlargement," Sybiha wrote.
Sybiha is visiting Brussels to hold bilateral negotiations with high-ranking officials of the EU and NATO.
Photo credit: Andrii Sybiha / X
