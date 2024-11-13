Isan says Isarel must get booted from UN

(MENAFN) Iran's foreign has demanded Israel’s expulsion from the United Nations following an Israeli in Damascus, Syria, which reportedly killed several civilians. According to Syria’s state news agency SANA, the airstrike targeted a residential building in the Sayyidah Zaynab district of Damascus, resulting in multiple fatalities, including women and children. The Syrian described the attack as an “aerial act of aggression” launched from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.



Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, condemned the attack in the strongest terms, accusing Israel of continued aggression and international bodies of failing to act. He called for global action, including an arms embargo, expulsion of Israel from the United Nations, and the prosecution of Israeli leaders. Baghaei claimed that Israel has long been able to carry out strikes in Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine with impunity, due to the “unconditional support” it receives from the United States and certain European countries, whom he described as complicit in Israel’s alleged war crimes and genocide in Gaza.



This is not the first time Iran has called for Israel’s removal from the United Nations. Earlier this month, Malaysia presented a draft resolution in the UN General Assembly seeking Israel's expulsion due to its actions in Palestine. Israel’s relations with the UN have been strained, particularly amid its ongoing military operations in Gaza and increasing tensions with Iran. In response to the UN Secretary-General's failure to fully condemn an Iranian missile strike on Israel, Israel declared Antonio Guterres persona non grata in early October.

