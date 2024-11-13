Brazilian Focus Drives IRB Re’S Financial Turnaround

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) IRB Re (IRBR3) reported a remarkable increase in the third quarter of 2024. The company's net profit reached R$ 115.9 million ($20.3 million), marking a 142.8% rise from the previous year.



This significant growth reflects the company's successful restructuring efforts and strategic focus on the Brazilian market.



The company's CEO, Marcos Falcão, attributed this success to improved underwriting results and reduced loss ratios.



The turnaround process, which began earlier, is now showing tangible results. IRB Re's focus on sustainable operational performance is evident in these numbers.



Underwriting results for the third quarter of 2024 totaled R$ 117.9 million ($20.7 million). This figure represents a substantial increase from the R$ 10.8 million recorded in the same period last year.







The cumulative underwriting result for the first nine months of 2024 reached R$ 274.1 million ($48.1 million). IRB Re's strategy of concentrating on Brazilian business has paid off.



The total issued premium grew by 10.1% year-on-year, reaching R$ 2.2 billion ($386 million). Brazilian operations now account for 83% of the company's portfolio.

IRB Re's Strategic Shift and Financial Performance

This shift towards domestic business aligns with IRB Re's expertise in the local market. The company's loss ratio improved in the third quarter of 2024, dropping to 67.9%.



This 6.1 percentage point decrease from the previous year indicates better risk management. The combined ratio, which includes loss ratio, commissions, and other expenses, also improved to 102.1%.



Daniel Volpe, IRB Re 's Technical Underwriting Director, highlighted the growth in the Brazilian market. He noted that the domestic premium increased by 10% in the first nine months of 2024, surpassing R$ 4 billion ($701.8 million).



This growth occurred while the company reduced its foreign operations by 21%. The financial and equity results totaled R$ 196.4 million ($34.5 million), showing a 7.4% annual increase.



This growth was partly due to the sale of a property in Rio de Janeiro, which added R$ 37 million ($6.5 million) to the equity result.



Paulo Valle, General Director of IRB Asset, reported that the company ended the third quarter with R$ 8.5 billion ($1.49 billion) in financial assets.



These assets are divided between Brazil (61%) and abroad (39%), reflecting a balanced investment strategy. IRB Re's performance demonstrates the effectiveness of its restructuring efforts and market-focused strategy.



The company's ability to navigate challenges while capitalizing on domestic market opportunities has led to this impressive turnaround.



As IRB Re continues to consolidate its position, it sets an example of successful strategic realignment in the reinsurance sector.

MENAFN13112024007421016031ID1108880603