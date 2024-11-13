Trump Names More Loyalists As Cabinet Members

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President-elect Donald has announced more cabinet picks, including Fox News host Pete Hegseth as his defence secretary.

GOP lawyer Bill McGinley has been named as White House counsel, Kristi Noem as homeland security secretary and Rep. Mike Waltz as national security adviser.

CNN quoted Trump as saying Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would head the new Department of Efficiency.

Despite meeting several hopefuls at his Palm Beach club, the incoming US leader has yet to decide who should be the next attorney general.

Following his emphatic election win, Trump has already selected some of his loyalists as cabinet picks, including Stephen Miller as White House deputy chief of staff for policy.

Marco Rubio, seen as a neoconservative, is touted as Trump's secretary of state. His unqualified support to the president-elect has long been an open secret.

House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik is his choice for UN ambassador. Having ditched mainstream conservatism, she is one of Trump's strong apologists.

Florida Rep. Mike Waltz could be his national security adviser, a cjoice that may will send shockwaves across the Atlantic.

