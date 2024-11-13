Russia Backs New Draft Resolution On Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Russia has voiced stout support for a new UN Security Council calling for a ceasefire in the embattled Gaza enclave, a report said on Wednesday.

Drafted by 10 non-permanent members of the Security Council, the draft resolution was backed by Russia's Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya.

TASS quoted the as stressing an end to the Security Council's inaction, as the US harped on an imminent deal between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking at the UNSC meeting on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, he said:“Russia fully supports the draft resolution seeking an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire and the release of all hostages, and urges to put it to vote without further ado.”

Resolution 2735, adopted in June this year, was just a tool giving Israel more time, alleged Nebenzya, who accused the US of buying time for its ally to massacre Palestinians and make absolutely unfit for living.

PAN Monitor