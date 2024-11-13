Asian Club League Handball Begins With Colourful Ceremony
Date
11/13/2024 4:00:17 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
The 27th Asian Men's Club League Handball Championship kicked off with a colourful opening ceremony at Al Duhail Main Hall yesterday.
Vice President of the International Handball Federation Badr Al Dhiyab, General Supervisor of Al Rayyan Sports Club Eng. Mohammed Al Atwan and Chairman of the media Committee of the tournament sheikh Mohammed bin Salman Al Thani spoke during the ceremony.
Hosts Al Rayyan tied with Bahrain's Al Shabab 29-29 in the opening match. The nine-team competition, serving as a qualifying event for the next year's IHF Men's Handball Club World Championship Egypt 2025, will conclude on November 23.
MENAFN13112024000063011010ID1108880270
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.