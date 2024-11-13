Asian Club League Handball Begins With Colourful Ceremony

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The 27th Asian Men's Club League Handball Championship kicked off with a colourful opening ceremony at Al Duhail Main Hall yesterday.

Vice President of the International Handball Federation Badr Al Dhiyab, General Supervisor of Al Rayyan Sports Club Eng. Mohammed Al Atwan and Chairman of the Committee of the Mohammed bin Salman Al Thani spoke during the ceremony.

Hosts Al Rayyan tied with Bahrain's Al Shabab 29-29 in the opening match. The nine-team competition, serving as a qualifying event for the next year's IHF Men's Handball Club World Championship Egypt 2025, will conclude on November 23.