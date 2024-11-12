US Acknowledge New Prime Minister In Haiti

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

WASHINGTON, USA – Following intensive discussions with the parties, the United States recognizes that the Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) in Haiti and prime Garry Conille were unable to move forward in a constructive manner, and we take note of the TPC's decision to name his successor, says US Department of State on Tuesday.

“The United States looks forward to working with newly appointed prime minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé and the TPC to advance progress against urgent priorities in the coming months. The United States also thanks former prime minister Conille for his distinguished service to his country.”

The US Department of State press statement attributed to spokesperson Matthew Miller, said:

“The United States welcomes the commitment of the TPC and new prime minister to release a joint action plan that outlines their vision to improve security and governance, and to set a path toward free and fair elections. The United States views it as vital that they clearly delineate the roles and responsibilities of the TPC vis-à-vis the prime minister and include measures to hold one another accountable as appropriate while preventing further gridlock.”

“It is also imperative to promote accountability within the TPC to maintain credibility with the Haitian people and the international community. The acute and immediate needs of the Haitian people mandate that the transitional government prioritize governance over the competing personal interests of political actors,” Miller concluded.“The United States remains steadfastly committed to supporting the Haitian people, who face historic levels of violence, food insecurity, and displacement.”

Meanwhile, OAS permanent council to consider draft resolution on UN Peacekeeping Operation in Haiti.

The permanent council of the Organization of American States (OAS) will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, November 13 at 10:00 EST (15:00 GMT) in the Simon Bolivar room at OAS headquarters in Washington, DC, to consider the draft resolution “In Support of Haiti's Request for a United Nations Peacekeeping Operation,” among other topics.





