Fischetti Law Group Expands Services With The Launch Of Its New Estate Planning Division

Fischetti Law Group does more than just Personal Injury. With the unveiling of our new division, we can also help with all of your Estate Planning needs!

- Michael FischettiBOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Fischetti Law Group is proud to announce the expansion of its practice with the addition of an Estate Planning Division . This strategic move underscores the firm's continued commitment to providing comprehensive legal services to meet the diverse needs of its clients.The new division will offer an array of estate planning services, including the creation and execution of wills, revocable trusts, health care proxies, and power of attorney documents.Leading this new division is Cheyenne Pearson, Esq., whose unwavering dedication to her clients and meticulous approach to estate planning have earned her widespread recognition.Attorney Pearson guides clients through every step of the estate planning process with unmatched professionalism and care. To enhance accessibility and convenience, she offers flexible meeting options, including online consultations.“With Cheyenne Pearson at the helm, we are confident that our clients will receive personalized and thorough estate planning services that prioritize their wishes and peace of mind," said Michael Fischetti, Managing Partner of Fischetti Law Group.With offices in Boynton Beach and Fort Pierce, Fischetti Law Group ensures easy and convenient access to its estate planning team. Whether clients prefer in-person or virtual consultations, the firm is dedicated to accommodating their preferences and delivering exceptional service.For more information or to schedule an appointment with the Estate Planning Division, please call us at 833-645-3247.About Fischetti Law Group: Established with a vision to provide expert legal representation, Fischetti Law Group has built a reputation for its client-focused approach and success in Plaintiff Litigation . The addition of the Estate Planning Division is a testament to the firm's ongoing mission to be a full-service legal resource for clients throughout Florida.7593 Boynton Beach Blvd, Suite 110, Boynton Beach, FL 33437

