GDS Wealth Management Partners With Clearmatch And Eversafe

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Wealth Management, a wealth management firm based in Flower Mound, Texas, has partnered with ClearMatch and EverSafe to bring additional services to their clients. As a wealth management company that prides itself on quality service, GDS sought to fill two critical gaps in their clients' holistic needs: insurance coverage and identity theft and fraud protection.

ClearMatch

ClearMatch, an unbiased service that helps individuals choose a healthcare plan that aligns with their health and financial needs, has sold over 200,000 policies since 2006. They represent every major insurance carrier, including United Healthcare, Aetna, Humana, and many Blue Cross plans.

Experienced and licensed ClearMatch agents help thousands of Medicare-eligible consumers understand and navigate the world of Medicare. For clients under the age of 65, ClearMatch also helps simplify insurance shopping for individual health insurance, connecting them with the most suitable and cost-effective healthcare coverage for each client and their family.

Through their custodian, Raymond James, all GDS clients have complimentary, unlimited access to a dedicated licensed agent from ClearMatch. These agents are available to answer any questions and concerns about healthcare choices. To connect with a licensed ClearMatch agent, call the dedicated Raymond James phone number at (844) 269-2646.

EverSafe

EverSafe offers a myriad of financial protection programs to secure individuals' money, credit, and identity. Their 24/7 services go far beyond simple identity theft protection; they monitor all linked financial accounts, provide personalized alerts, assist in fraud resolution and identity restoration, and enable family and professional support.

With so many aspects of financial life on multiple platforms, EverSafe provides a consolidated platform to manage all major needs in one place. They utilize advanced technology designed by experts in the field to guard against scams, fraud, and identity theft across all of an individual's or family's accounts.

For those over 60, EverSafe includes specialized financial protection for seniors, supporting powers of attorney, conservators, guardians, and trusts. Their "Extra Set of Eyes" program allows trusted family members and/or professionals to serve as trusted advocates to protect against elder abuse.

GDS offers this service to their clients free of charge. In addition to monitoring accounts affiliated with GDS, clients can use EverSafe to safeguard all additional financial accounts. To learn more about the protection services offered by EverSafe, visit the specific Raymond James link at .

To read GDS Wealth Management's disclosures, please visit .

