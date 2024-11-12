NEC Participates In COP29 Climate Change Conference

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) NEC participates in COP29 climate change - Motoo Nishihara, Corporate EVP and CTO, NEC Corporation, to give keynote on the progress of adaptive finance -

TOKYO, Nov 12, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) is participating in the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22, 2024 with a keynote speech in the UGIH Pavilion, the host organization of the conference, and a organized by Japan's of the Environment and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in the Japan Pavilion.

In the keynote session, Motoo Nishihara, Corporate EVP, CTO and Head of the GIBU, NEC Corporation, will introduce progress in the adaptive finance business as well as use cases in collaboration with domestic and international companies, under the theme of "Promotion of adaptive finance through digital technology and co-creation activities." Nishihara will also participate in a seminar hosted by Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) at the COP29 Japan Pavilion, where he will give a presentation for government officials from participating countries, international organizations, and companies. He will also participate in a panel discussion among public and private sector officials on how to improve ICT network environments (power saving) and ICT utilization (visualization of global warming countermeasures, etc.).

In addition, at a seminar hosted by the Ministry of the Environment in the Japan Pavilion, Miki Sato, General Manager of NEC's GX Business Development Management Division, will present a model case of an adaptation business promoting the introduction of early warning systems for natural disasters.

UGIH Pavilion (keynote/panel discussion)



Session Title: Advancing Climate Adaptation with Digital Technology:

Fostering "Pilots of Excellence" in Climate Resilience through Partnerships

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024, 21:30-22:30 (Japan time - local time 16:30-17:30)

Speaker: Motoo Nishihara, Corporate EVP, CTO and Head of the GIBU, NEC Corporation

Seminar Overview:

There is an urgent need to address adaptation projects in preparation for natural disasters and to realize a sustainable society. In order to promote investment in adaptation projects by financial institutions, there is a need for evaluation of the economic value to be gained from the implementation of adaptation measures, and for public-private partnerships. In this seminar, we will discuss the progress of adaptation finance projects in collaboration with financial institutions since COP28, use cases in Japan and internationally based on knowledge gained from co-creation and demonstration with private companies in Japan, and the advancement of adaptation measures using advanced digital technologies, including NEC's satellite-based solutions (earth observation data), AI data and AI (image recognition and LLM).

Japan Pavilion, Seminar hosted by Ministry of the Environment

Seminar Title: Further Promotion of EWS and New Collaborations in the Asia-Pacific Region

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 15:00-16:15 (Japan time - local time: 10:00-11:15)

Speakers: Soichi Noguchi (video appearance),

Director and CTO, Adaptive Finance Consortium,

International Institute for Social and Economic Research, Inc.

Miki Sato

NEC Cross Industry Business Unit

General Manager, GX Business Development Division

NEC Corporation

Seminar Summary:

The Ministry of the Environment of Japan is working on the introduction of Early Warning Systems (EWS) for natural disasters to Asia-Pacific countries.

The EWS Council, which is comprised of the Ministry of the Environment of Japan and other Japanese private sector companies, has been working to address climate change issues in the Asia-Pacific region. In this seminar, we will introduce the progress and achievements of the EWS Council and propose new adaptation measures developed through collaboration among Japanese private companies in the fields of weather information services, insurance, and finance, which are different from each other in terms of business type, in order to create new synergies. Discussions will also be held with practicing (potential) countries to promote the introduction of EWS.

View the following URL for detail: Enhancing Early Warning Systems (EWS) Deployment & Further Collaboration in Asia-Pacific | COP29 JAPAN PAVILION - Ministry of the Environment

Japan Pavilion: Seminar hosted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications

Seminar Title:

ICT x Green Seminar

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 16:45-18:00 (Japan time - local time: 11:45-13:00)

Speaker: Motoo Nishihara, Corporate EVP, CTO and Head of the GIBU, NEC Corporation

Seminar Summary:

While digitization is rapidly advancing in the world today, and there is a shift toward socioeconomic activities that rely on the use of the Internet, many people, especially in developing countries, are unable to enjoy the benefits of digitization due to a lack of telecommunications infrastructure, especially in rural areas. Under the theme of "ICT x Green," the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) is promoting the development of future ICT network environments that contribute to countering global warming and reducing the burden on the global environment (power saving).

Presentations by government officials from participating countries, international organizations, and business representatives, as well as panel discussions among public and private sector participants, will be held to discuss how to promote the use of ICT (e.g., visualization of global warming countermeasures) and the use of ICT (e.g., the visualization of global warming countermeasures).

For more details, please visit the COP29 Japan Pavilion website. See also ICT X Green Seminar | COP29 JAPAN PAVILION - Ministry of the Environment

NEC will also exhibit in the Japan Pavilion as part of the Adaptive Finance Consortium launched with Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited.

