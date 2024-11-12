عربي


Helpers And Educators: EHS Audits In EMEA And The U.S.

Helpers And Educators: EHS Audits In EMEA And The U.S.


11/12/2024 2:00:47 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) In this second episode on EHS audits, we discuss the EMEA region and the U.S. We hear from experts Lauren Corbett-Noon, Senior Consultant, Antea Group, Robert Szucs-Winkler, CEO and founder of denxpert, and Dr. Roland Langmoen, Senior Consultant and Partner at Baden Consulting. The group explores the opportunity provided by audits and the role of auditors as helpers and educators.

Listen Now:

- Apple Podcasts:

- Spotify:

