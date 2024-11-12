Bell Joins ‘The Honest Talk’ As Key Partner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Talk, Canada's fastest-growing community for women, is thrilled to announce Bell as a new key partner in its Business Pillar. This collaboration marks a significant step in furthering The Honest Talk's mission to provide insightful, real, and impactful dialogue to its growing female audience.

Bell, Canada's largest communications company, shares The Honest Talk's commitment to fostering meaningful connections and advancing conversations that matter. Through this partnership, Bell will support The Honest Talk in delivering high-quality content that resonates with listeners across Canada and beyond.

“We are excited to welcome Bell as a key partner,” said Catherine Clark, Co-Founder of The Honest Talk.“Bell's support underscores the importance of our mission and enables us to continue sharing stories that inspire, educate, and motivate our audience,” added Jennifer Stewart, Co-Founder of The Honest Talk.

“We are proud to partner with The Honest Talk,” said Michele Austin, Vice-President, Public Affairs, Bell.“At Bell, we believe in the power of communication to drive positive change, such as through our Bell Let's Talk mental health program. Supporting platforms like The Honest Talk aligns with our values and commitment to fostering open and honest dialogue.”

The Honest Talk continues to expand its reach and impact, bringing forward conversations that inspire women and challenge perspectives through its media site, which includes daily global curated content, proprietary articles and essays, and its award-winning podcast.

For more information about The Honest Talk and its partnership with Bell, please visit

About The Honest Talk

The Honest Talk is Canada's fastest-growing online community for women, dedicated to real, impactful conversations and stories with inspiring individuals from various fields. Co-founded by Jennifer Stewart and Catherine Clark, The Honest Talk aims to empower its community through its online media platform, award-winning podcast, and The Women's Summit.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media, and business communication services across the country. With a commitment to innovation and community support, Bell strives to connect Canadians to the people and things that matter most.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Madigan

Syntax Strategic

613.470.8555