Tiretutor Releases Groundbreaking New Shop Management System, Becoming The First True End-To-End Platform For Tire Dealers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TireTutor today unveiled its latest product, a point-of-sale system embedded within its eCommerce and CRM platform. This addition transforms TireTutor's into a complete Shop Management System (SMS). The software eliminates the need to spend tens of thousands of dollars using multiple software vendors, and it saves dealers an estimated 16 minutes of time per customer. For dealers with thirty customers in a day, this time savings equates to 40 hours, or one full employee, over the course of a week.

“Our latest product release shows the level of innovation we're investing in here at TireTutor,” says CEO and founder, Jason Abrahams.“With this system, we are revolutionizing the tire industry and connecting suppliers, dealers, and customers together in a way that truly hasn't been done before. Using TireTutor allows dealers to spend more time with their customers and less time on unnecessary busywork.”

TireTutor's Shop Management System includes unique features such as an online tire catalog with programmatic tire inventory and pricing, an integrated auto repair scheduler with two-way calendar sync, prepayment functionality, automatic appointment reminders, and consumer reviews. Plus, the best data and reporting tools the automotive tire and repair industry has ever seen. Because the level of integration of the TireTutor SMS is entirely seamless among online, in-store, and supply chain operations, dealers spend less time on manual data entry, no longer double-book their bays, and can easily track a lead through to a completed work order.

“We believe this level of integration and automation is the biggest benefit of using TireTutor,” says Head of Product, Paul Wanless.“The CRM, supply chain features, and point-of-sale all talk to each other and operate in concert because we built this as a single, unified system out of the box.”

In addition to the integrations within the products themselves, the TireTutor Shop Management System integrates with most major tire suppliers, allowing dealers to search for tires and order from any partner distributor within the SMS. This quick searching and ordering allows dealers to operate their entire business out of a single tab on their computer, saving time and hassle. For tire sales, TireTutor's SMS will programmatically apply the dealer's desired margin to the tires and base the tire price off of current market rates and algorithmic supply chain logic, ensuring dealers always maximize their profits.

For multi-rooftop locations, retailers that operate a B2B wholesale tire business, or franchise auto repair chains, the TireTutor SMS is available as an enterprise-grade operating system. The Data and Analytics Package can provide historical and predictive analytics at a rooftop roll-up level that will transform multi-rooftop operations and unlock increased profit potential.

TireTutor's Shop Management System is already in multiple dealers across the country, and the company continues to add dealers to its rapidly-growing waitlist.

About TireTutor

Founded in 2018, TireTutor is a leader in software for the tire industry, providing true all-in-one Shop Management System that connects digital retail to in-store operations. Founded by a former tire dealer and led by a team of former CarGurus employees, the company's platform provides world-class products including a modern POS with integrated tire ordering and online scheduling, custom websites with service forms and e-commerce tire catalogs, B2B wholesale ordering software with real-time inventory, and machine-learning advertising. TireTutor's products are designed to support independent businesses, optimize their supply chain, improve their online presence, and sell more tires and service.

To learn more about TireTutor and their revolutionary all-in-one software, visit their website or request a demo .

© 2024 TireTutor, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

CONTACT: Press Contact: Katie Morrow (508) 919-6124 ...