Arab-Islamic summit held in Riyadh

(MENAFN) The Arab-Islamic summit, held last night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, brought together leaders from across the Arab and Muslim world to call for an immediate cessation of Israel’s military aggression in Gaza and Lebanon. The summit strongly condemned the ongoing genocide and atrocities committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.



Opening the summit, Saudi Mohammed bin Salman described the meeting as a continuation of a previous session aimed at addressing the Israeli on Palestinians and their expansion into Lebanon. He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s firm stance against Israel’s actions, which have claimed the lives of over 150,000 Palestinians, including a large number of women and children.



The Crown Prince also denounced Israel for its relentless attacks on civilians, its desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and its systematic efforts to weaken the Palestinian Authority’s role in Palestinian territories. He warned that these actions are detrimental to the pursuit of Palestinian rights and regional peace.



Furthermore, Prince Mohammed condemned Israel’s obstruction of vital humanitarian aid, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which has been blocked from delivering aid to those in need. He also criticized Israeli military operations in Lebanon, expressing rejection of threats to Lebanon’s security, territorial integrity, and the forced displacement of its citizens. The Crown Prince reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support for Palestine and Lebanon in light of the ongoing humanitarian crisis.



Prince Mohammed called on the international community to urgently intervene, hold Israel accountable, and uphold its responsibility to maintain global peace and security.



Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit added that the suffering of the Palestinian people could no longer be captured in words, as the facts are undeniable and reveal a deeply shameful and tragic situation.

