Tint World® Continues Connecticut Expansion With Third Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The newest National Automotive Styling CentersTM location has extended its selection of premium tint and

aftermarket services to Manchester and surrounding areas including Hartford, Glastonbury and Bolton

MANCHESTER, Conn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM , a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, opens in Manchester, marking the third Connecticut location for the rapidly expanding brand.

Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of a new store in Manchester, Connecticut.

Continue Reading

Gregory Nussbaum, an experienced business development professional with a passion for the automotive industry, owns and operates Tint World Manchester. His location will provide daily commuters, road trippers and passionate automotive enthusiasts premium window tint solutions, custom audio upgrades, aftermarket performance services, security and safety enhancements and more.

"Manchester and its surrounding towns are a perfect fit for Tint World's services," Nussbaum said. "Events like the annual Cruisin' on Main Street demonstrate a passion for automobiles in the area that matches my own, and our world-class tinting, paint protection and security upgrades will help families extend the life of their transportation. Tint World's stellar reputation, extensive catalogue of automotive solutions and smooth onboarding made them the easy choice for me, and I'm excited to be a part of bringing the brand to drivers in the area."

Nussbaum's passion for cars began with his father, who introduced him to car shows and taught him how to drive a manual. This early exposure fueled a lifelong enthusiasm, leading him to join car clubs, organize rallies, and work in the automotive industry.

"We're identifying new markets every day, and this third location in Connecticut serves to highlight the growing desire for the premium automotive aftermarket solutions we provide," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "Drivers today want their vehicles to last, and quality-focused individuals want to personalize their vehicles with the very best upgrades. Gregory is a welcome addition to our family and the ideal owner to answer this demand in Manchester. I'm confident his professional business background and passion for cars will ensure customers receive the best service, and we're eager to see his success at Tint World Manchester."

Tint World Manchester is located at 29 Pavilions Dr, Manchester, Connecticut 06042 and serves drivers in Manchester, Glastonbury, Bolton, Vernon, South Windsor, Hartford and East Hartford.

To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about Tint World Manchester, call (860) 423-6616 or visit the store online .

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.



About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile ServicesTM include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit or .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(800) 767-8468

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED