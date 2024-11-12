Localiza’S Q3 Profit Soars 22% On Strategic Pricing

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's car rental giant Localiza has defied expectations in its third-quarter results for 2024. The company reported a net of R$812.1 million ($142.5 million), marking a 22.2% increase from the previous year.



This surge in profitability stems from Localiza's strategic pricing and operational improvements over the past three years. The company's consolidated net revenue reached R$9.7 billion ($1.7 billion), a substantial 32.3% year-over-year growth.



This impressive figure reflects Localiza's ability to capitalize on seasonal demand and implement effective price adjustments across its divisions. Localiza's car rental segment showed remarkable progress.



It generated R$2.44 billion ($428 million) in net revenue, an 18.7% increase from the previous year. The company achieved this growth through efficient price management and a well-balanced product mix.



The fleet management division also performed strongly. It reported net revenue of R$2.14 billion ($375.4 million), representing a 23.9% year-over-year increase. This growth resulted from higher volumes and improved daily rates.







Perhaps the most significant turnaround came from Localiza's used car sales division. It reported net revenue of R$5.07 billion ($889.5 million), a staggering 43.7% increase from the previous year.

Localiza's Recovery

This improvement signals a recovery in the used car market after a period of volatility. Localiza's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose by 24.1% to R$3.32 billion ($582.5 million).



This metric underscores the company's enhanced cash generation capacity. The company's focus on profitability is evident in its improved ROIC (return on invested capital) spread.



It reached 5.5 percentage points in the third quarter. While this marks progress, it remains below the historical average of 13 percentage points. Localiza has also made strides in managing its debt.



The company's leverage ratio, measured by net debt to EBITDA, decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 2.57 times. This reduction reflects Localiza's efforts to optimize its capital structure.



In addition, the company's success story extends beyond mere numbers. It represents a triumph of market-driven strategies over government intervention.



Localiza's ability to adapt to changing market conditions and implement effective pricing strategies demonstrates the power of free-market principles.



However, challenges remain. The company must continue to navigate a complex economic landscape. It needs to balance growth with profitability while maintaining its competitive edge in a dynamic market.

