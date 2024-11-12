(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA)

--

1962 -- Kuwait Amir Abdullah Al-Salem signed the election law, whereby a 21-year would be entitled to vote in the country's 10 constituencies, each represented by five members in the parliament.

1964 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree to supervise remittances.

1989 -- Peace and Friendship Games concluded in Kuwait with the participation of 44 Arab and Islamic countries. Kuwait won first place in the volleyball, basketball, and handball competitions.

1998 -- Kuwait national soccer team won the 14th Gulf Cup, held in Bahrain. This was Kuwait's ninth title in the tournament.

2008 -- Salmiya Sports Club won the Arab Table Tennis champions league, beating Egypt's Al-Ahly Sporting Club 3-0.

2013 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inked a USD 11.7 million (KD 3.6 million) loan agreement with Rwanda and a grant accord with Somalia worth USD three million (KD 920,500) to support food security projects.

2015 -- UNESCO designated late Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the world personality for culture and education for 2014-2015.

2015 -- Kuwait's Ministry of Awqaf launched a Waqf (endowment) project to secure housing for limited income citizens.

2015 -- The Kuwaiti Supreme Relief Committee sent medical aid worth USD five million to Yemen.

2017 -- Kuwait's Khaled Al-Awadhi won a gold medal at the Asian Wakeboard Championship in Cable Wake Park in Taiwan.

2019 -- National Assembly discussed two grilling motions against Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Dr. Jinan Ramadan and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah. Both motions, submitted by MPs Omar Al-Tabtabai and Riyadh Al-Adsani, ended with the resignations of both ministers. (end) gta